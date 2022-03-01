Time lapse video shows exactly how hard our delivery robots work in Milton Keynes

A special time lapse video has been released to celebrate Milton Keynes having the largest fleet of delivery robots in the entire world.

Starship Technologies, the company behind the robots, prepared the video over five hours on February 13 to show how much ground is covered by them.

Each yellow line represents a robot and each orange flash is a delivery being completed.

A line-up of robots ready to go

Starship are the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery service. Today the company announced it has raised $100m in the past 30 days to expand its services and meet increasing demand in cities across North America and Europe, including tens of university campuses in the US.

Some of this funding is immediately being donated directly to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

Ahti Heinla, co-founder and CTO of Starship Technologies, said: “We know this industry inside out, because we invented it.”