A Milton Keynes MP has launched a petition calling on Royal Mail to tackle the issue of unreliable postal deliveries on two estates in the city.

The Labour Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes North Chris Curtis says it is time for the mail company to sort out the delivery service to residents living on the Whitehouse and Fairfields estates.

Residents having reported going days or even weeks without receiving mail, and following meetings with those affected, Curtis has written to Royal Mail, and has now launched a petition to raise further awareness of the plight of residents.

Curtis has called on those affected to sign the petition, and to share their stories of how they have been impacted by undelivered or late postal deliveries.

“Many residents of Whitehouse and Fairfields have written to me about the impacts of their unreliable post service - from missing cards from family and loved ones to more serious issues like missing out on GP appointments as letters aren’t coming quickly enough,” he said.

“This issue has a real and serious impact on people’s lives.

“I’m asking residents of these two estates to join me in telling Royal Mail that enough is enough and they need to sort this issue out - it’s time for them to deliver.”

In February police arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of stealing mail, following an investigation into a spate of theft, fraud and interference of post offences on the Fairfields estate.

The petition can be signed via the MP’s website.

