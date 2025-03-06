The RSPCA is appealing for information after a tiny and elderly hamster was found abandoned near rubbish bins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The little creature is partly bald due to severe mange and experts are amazed he survived the winter weather.

He was found in a grubby bage by a member of the public by the bins in Troutbeck, Peartree Bridge, on February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The person contacted the RSPCA, and an officer collected the hamster and his cage and took him to a nearby vet for treatment for his skin condition.

RSPCA officials are determined to find out who dumped the tiny hamster

He has now been taken into the care of Hartwells Homeless Small Animal Sanctuary - where he has started to show small signs of improvement.

Louise Norman who runs the sanctuary, said: “We believe he is quite elderly as he tends to only dotter around in his cage - but even in just a week his personality is starting to shine through - which is lovely to see, as he was so shut down when he first arrived.

“He is having treatment for his mange and this poor boy had more skin showing than he had fur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t named him yet and we are going to ask our Facebook supporters to come up with some suggestions for us.

“We work closely with the RSPCA Milton Keynes & North Bucks Branch with rehoming animals - but as this hamster is so old and may not have many months left, we will keep him here where he can live out the rest of his life with lots of love and care.”

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Rebecca Frost said: “It is heartbreaking to think that this poor little hamster was just left abandoned by some bins and treated like rubbish.

“Thankfully he was found and we are grateful to Louise for taking him in and I am sure he will continue to improve under her care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who has information about this hamster to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident - 1456073.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who may know who owned him or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area on the day he was found.”

In the first month of this year, 1,972 incidents were reported to the RSPCA - compared to 1,471 incidents in the first month of 2024, a rise of more than 34%. Similarly, December 2024 saw 1,802 incidents of abandonment - again a rise; more than 17% higher than 1,540 incidents that month the previous year.

For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and anybody in a difficult situation is urged to seek support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA has launched a dedicated cost of living hub to signpost the help out there for owners and the charity also has more than 200 Pet Food Bank Partnerships across the country to support people.

A spokesperson for the charity said: If you find a small pet who has been abandoned, please take them directly to a local vet or rescue centre who can then call in the expertise of our teams if there’s evidence that the animal has been neglected or abused... If you find a dog please contact your local authority’s stray dog service.”