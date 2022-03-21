Tiny Milton Keynes school with just 56 pupils organises bumper collection for Ukraine refugees

A tiny school has pulled out all the stops to help Ukrainian refugees.

Children, parents, carers, governors and staff at Romans Field special school collected donations for the Ukrainian Appeal.

Romans Field school is a small school in Bletchley, of fifty-six children aged 5 to 11 whose primary needs are social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH).

They have recently expanded and now support children with significant complex needs, who follow a bespoke

curriculum, the Romans Field curriculum.

The school's donations are being sent to St Olga’s Church in Peterborough and then convoyed to the border of Ukraine to be shipped to the most needed areas.

The charity supporting this is ‘Stand with Ukraine’. A Ukrainian community organisation based in Peterborough.