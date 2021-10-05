Tip booking system has cost taxpayers almost £3m in Milton Keynes, new figures reveal

Milton Keynes Council has spent nearly £3 million operating the controversial household waste tip booking system since its introduction in June 2020, it has been revealed.

The system was originally adopted as a short-term solution to providing social distancing during the pandemic, but the Labour-Lib Dem Council have since made it permanent.

Now figures from a report to MK Council’s Budget and Resources Scrutiny Committee on 30 September show the booking system is costing taxpayers £178,000 per month.

The tip booking system costs £178K a month to run in MK

That means between June 2020 and October 2021, the council have spent £2.8 million to keep it running.

The Conservatives say the true cost of the booking system could be even higher as the council has failed to consider the impact of an increase in kerbside waste because of less people disposing of their rubbish via the tips.

Across the country, other councils have been panning the tip book system. Neighbouring Council Central Bedfordshire axed the scheme recently while Lincoln Council binned theirs following evidence showing costly upkeep and a failure to meet the capacity of the tips.

Cllr Alex Walker, Leader of the MK Conservative group, said today: “It is unacceptable that the Labour-Lib Dem Council have spent £3 million operating a tip booking system where the only results have been a record year of fly-tipping incidents.

"It is time the Council opened MK’s tips up. We need to get the cost of fly tipping down and make it easier for people to drop off waste.”

The Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance say the online booking system has helped make visiting the tip a better and less busy experience for residents.