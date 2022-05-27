Tips to avoid risk of children getting locked in cars after 3 incidents in Milton Keynes in 24-hour period

The first was at 2.58pm, yesterday(26/5) when crews were called to release a baby boy from a locked car in Ousebank Way, Stony Stratford.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.

The baby was uninjured.

Fire crews attend 3 incidents of babies locked in car in 24-hour period

Earlier crews were called to Livingstone Drive, Newlands, Milton Keynes, at 12 .33pm.

One appliance and crew from Broughton attended to release a 10-month-old baby, who had become locked in a car.

And on 5.24pm on Wednesday (25/5) a young girl was released from a locked car in Stratford Road, Wolverton.

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended.

Firefighters used small gear to release the toddler who had become locked in a car.

The AA offers advice to avoid the risk children getting locked in the car alone.

A spokesman said: “Central locking means it’s all too easy for little fingers to accidentally push the button and lock the car from the inside.

“Our roadside heroes go out to so many incidents – more than 1,400 in 2018 – where they find a distraught parent whose child is locked in the car.”

Top tips include:

> Keep your keys with you at all times.

> Never give your children the keys to play with in the car.

> Keep young children occupied with toys and books while you load and unload the car.

> Double-check you have your keys before closing the car doors.