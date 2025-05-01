'To Milton Keynes with love'. Landmark venue sings city's praises on Love MK Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Love MK Day falls on the hottest day of the year so far, one of the city’s biggest venues has its own love letter to our city.

The multi-million pound Unity Place, on the first anniversary of its opening, wanted to join in the spirit of spreading the love for Milton Keynes.

It has published the following, titled ‘To Milton Keynes, With Love’:

“Let’s be honest: there’s nowhere quite like Milton Keynes. This is a city that doesn’t wait around. It moves. It builds. It tests, scales, and delivers. From

Unity Place shows its love for Milton Keynes on Love MK Day

driverless buses and robot deliveries to the UK’s largest fleet of autonomous service robots – innovation isn’t a buzzword here, it’s business as usual.

"No wonder Milton Keynes is ranked among the UK’s top ten cities for start-ups. It’s fast, fearless, and future-focused.

"Unity Place was designed to slot right into that energy. Sitting just steps from the train station, we’re the first welcome to the city, the first place many people see when they arrive. That’s not a coincidence. We wanted to be at the gateway, right where the action starts. But more than that, we wanted to create a place that adds to the city’s momentum - a hub for big ideas, community, and collaboration.

“Unity Place is proud to play its part in helping Milton Keynes stay bold, innovative, and future-ready. Milton Keynes: At the Heart of the UK’s Innovation Corridor. The city stands at the centre of one of the most ambitious growth corridors in Europe - the Oxford-Cambridge Arc. Positioned to become the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley, the Arc is set to inject up to £78 billion into the national economy by 2035, creating a world-leading cluster of science, technology, and innovation. And, at its core, lies Milton Keynes, a city already making a powerful case for its leadership role within the Arc.

With a tech sector that generates £3.4 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA), and with one in three jobs connected to technology, Milton Keynes isn’t just part of the Arc’s Silicon Valley vision - it defines it. From its thriving business ecosystem, future-ready infrastructure, and testbed status for cutting-edge technology it has a magnetic pull for talent, investment, and enterprise.

The East-West rail link will further supercharge this momentum, seamlessly connecting Oxford, Milton Keynes, and Cambridge. But Milton Keynes should be more than a stop on that line, it should be the destination. A launchpad where innovation scales, businesses grow, and big ideas come to life.

At Unity Place, we’re proud to be part of this future. We’re here to grow with the city - to offer the spaces, community, and support that enable forward-thinking businesses to thrive.

"So, here’s to Milton Keynes. A city that doesn’t just keep up - it leads. A city that backs bold thinking. And a city we’re proud to call home.”

Love MK Day, run by Destination Milton Keynes, gives people a chance to post on social media what they love about the city, using the hashtag LoveMK.

A spokesperson said: “The main aim of today is for people to post what they love about the city on their channels, and you can use photos or memories. Let's spread the LOVE!”

