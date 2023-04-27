Today is official Love MK Day so get involved and show your appreciation for our city

Today is the official #LoveMK day and people are being asked to get creative to demonstrate their appreciation for the city.

Destination Milton Keynes (DMK), the city’s official tourism organisation, is urging the local social media community to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their tweets.

They can publish their favourite photographs of MK, or paint, sew, bake, or create with flowers their love for where they live.

A heart of humans supports #LoveMK Day

This is the first #LoveMK Day since we were officially awarded city status by Her Majesty The Queen in May 2022. And the aim is to make it the biggest one-day social media celebration of all things MK.

For more than 10 years, #LoveMK Day has promoted Milton Keynes as a leisure and business destination whilst also asking people to harness the pride that many have in the place they call home.

Carys Underwood, Marketing Manager at DMK, said “The idea for #LoveMK Day started in a very small way over a decade ago; we never really dreamed we’d one day be celebrating with official city status.

"We want to see just how much the people who live and work here love MK. All that energy is harnessed across one day, where you can shout about it from the rooftops and show off why Milton Keynes is such a fantastic city.”

The Casino MK is showing its love for the city in lights

Already businesses are showing their love. The Casino MK has shown the hashtag in lights on its CMK building, while others have staff posing with hearts. Even local nursery children are joining in by painting their own creations.

To find out more, head to social media pages @DestinationMK.