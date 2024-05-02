Today is officially #LoveMK Day so here's the top 10 things people love about Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today is official #LoveMK Day and people are being urged to celebrate.

Destination Milton Keynes (DMK), the official tourism organisation for the city, is asking all residents to vote for their favourite things about Milton Keynes and send photograohs in to social media under the hashtag.

The day billed as the biggest social media celebration of all things Milton Keynes, is designed to promote the city as a leisure and business destination while harnessing pride in the people that live here.

Over the past few months, DMK has been asking residents and visitors what their favourite things are about Milton Keynes so they could compile a top 10 list. Not suprisingly, the green spaces came out tops.

The full results are:

The many green spaces, parks and lakes for everyone to enjoy Getting around is easy – the roundabouts, the grid system and the redways The mighty MK Dons FC Thriving independent restaurant and street food scene The millions of trees, especially the spring-time blossom or the rich autumn colours Stunning collection of public art – over 260 pieces throughout the city Starship delivery robots Retail therapy – both the big shopping centres and the unique market towns The Grand Union Canal winding through the very heart of the city Having fun at Xscape Milton Keynes

Today, DMK and partners throughout the city have been asking the MK social media community to use the hashtag #LoveMK in any way possible, including painting it, sewing it, baking it or making it out of flowers.

Carys Underwood, Marketing Manager at DMK, said “We’re proud to have compiled a definitive list of why people #LoveMK so much. The many green spaces top the list and it’s no surprise; we’re known as the city in the country, with over 22 million trees, our much-utilised lakes, rich woodland and the plethora of parks for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

She added: But it’s also interesting to see the love for some of the quirkier aspects of the city like our roundabouts and the much-loved Starship Robots.”