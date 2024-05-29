One of the many resident Milton Keynes otters

Today is World Otter Day and The Parks Trust has revealed exactly where the otter colonies are to be seen in MK.

Otters can be hard animals to spot due to their elusive and secretive nature. But, if you are patient, there are several great places to see them in the city.

A number of them live on Willen Lake, while others can be seen at Stony Stratford Nature Reserve and Linford Lakes Nature Reserve.

There are also colonies on the River Great Ouse in and around Newport Pagnell.

The Parks Trust has even produced factsheets and spotter guides for people interested in otters.

A spokesperson said: “Take a look through our Otter fact sheet to learn about Britain's otters, then move on to learning about the signs for spotting otters, and finally head out and put all your recently learnt skills into practice and see if you can become an ‘Otter Spotter’.

“We have also created some at home activities all focused on otters, from colouring sheets to word searches.”

You can access all these online here.

.All the wildlife in MK is carefully monitored by The Parks Trust, whose experts record and monitor all habitats under its care, searching critically for endangered and scarce species. They then protect and manage these habitats to both encourage the survival and growth of animal populations.

Otters are mammals in the mustelid family and their closest relatives are weasels, stoats and badgers.