Tommy Robinson is locked up in solitary confinement at Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes
The 41-year-old is ‘locked in a cell’ alone there for 23 and a half hours a day, according to followers who have visitied him.
They say the move has been made for his own protection, to prevent him being attacked by other prisoners.
But they fear the segregation block, which he shares with some of the country’s most violent and notorious prisoners, will cause his mental and physical health to deteriorate.
He is allowed out of his cell for half an hour a day and can only exercise twice a week… Even murderers are allowed to exercise four times a week,” said one supporter on social media.
Meanwhile non-Robinson supporters say the outspoken activist has got just the treatment he deserves.
However, his fans have recruited lawyers to write a seven page letter to the Home Office, challenging the decision to place him in isolation and stating it is “inhumane” treatment for someone serving a “civil rather than a criminal” offence.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was convicted at Woolwich Crown Court last month after admitting contempt of court for repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee. His words were in breach of an existing injunction against him.
He was jailed for 18 months and ordered to pay costs of £80,350.82.
Sentencing him, judge Mr Justice Johnson said: “All of his actions so far suggest that he regards himself as above the law.”
He added: “It was a planned, deliberate, direct, flagrant breach of the court’s orders.”
Yesterday (Wednesday) Robinson appeared in court again to answer more charges, this time accused of of failing to provide the pin to his mobile phone when requested by police.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which come under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
The charge is in relation to an incident in Folkestone on Sunday July 28 after officers stopped Robinson under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
The case is expected to go to trial in March next year.