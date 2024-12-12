Too many patients are having to wait longer than recommended four hours to be seen in Milton Keynes A&E department, NHS figures show

New NHS figures show 73% of patients attending A&E at Milton Keynes hospital are seen within the recommended four hours.

New figures from the NHS show how many patients are having to wait too long to be seen in the city’s A&E department.

They reveal that there were 14,386 visits to A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital last month and, of them, 10,476 people were seen within the four hours guideline.

This equates to 73%, yet the NHS standard is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours.

However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service aims for 78% of patients to be seen within this time frame by March 2025.

Across England, 72% of patients were seen within four hours in A&Es in November, down from 73% in October.

Figures also show 45,791 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – an improvement from 49,592 the month before.

The number waiting at least four hours from a decision to admit to admission also fell, standing at 140,782 patients in November.

Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at The King’s Fund, said: "The situation in the NHS is fraught as it enters what looks to be a deeply troubling winter."

She said the "sticky issue" is that the health service must navigate a long list of priorities, including keeping patients safe in A&E this winter, meeting the 18-week waiting times target, and delivering long-term ambitions to shift more care into the community.

"When there are many priorities to juggle and extremely tight financial constraints, local leaders will be looking for clarity in the upcoming annual planning guidance for NHS services to support them with the difficult conversations and trade-offs which are already happening."

About 2.3 million people attended A&E departments across England last month, making it the busiest November on record.

The overall number of attendances to A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in November was in line with the number of visits recorded during October, but 4% more than the 13,840 patients seen in November 2023.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: "The tidal wave of flu cases and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals is really concerning for patients and for the NHS – the figures are adding to our 'quad-demic' worries."

He added he "cannot stress enough" the importance of vaccination to protect against serious illness and avoid "festive flu".

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "With A&Es facing record demand, we are continuing to encourage people to protect themselves, their family, and the NHS by getting vaccinated before it's too late."

Currently a'quad-demic' of sickness is putting the hospital and local health services under strain as cases of four winter illnesses spiral.

Cases of flu are rising rapidly, particularly among five to 14-year-olds, while cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Covid and the sickness bug norovirus are continuing to increase.

The NHS is offering free flu jabs to people as it baces itself for chaos in the coming weeks.