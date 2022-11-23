Too many roads are being closed at the same time in Milton Keynes, complains councillor

A councillor has complained that too many roads are being closed at the same time for highways works in MK.

Danesborough ward Conservative David Hopkins says the mass works are proving frustrating for motorists and the constant diversions are confusing.

In and around his own ward alone, he counted 10 different closures on one day last week.

Road closures are common in MK at the moment

These roads were:

• Russell Street, Woburn Sands

• Newport Road, Woburn Sands

• Lower End Road, Wavendon

• Newport Road, Wavendon

• Groveway

• Brickhill Road, Bow Brickhill

• Church Road, Bow Brickhill

• Bletcham Way

• The A5

• Walton Road, Wavendon

“All were wholly or in part closed to traffic on the same day. Many have been closed for months,” said Cllr Hopkins.

He added: “Whilst I appreciate the fact that the infrastructure of MK is feeling its age and is starting to crumble and that with growth comes pain for those who live here today - but could we not coordinate amongst our departments and with Highways England so that an area wide impact analysis be taken before agreeing to these mass highways works?

“The impacts have been at best frustrating for residents and visitors alike and have caused anxiety regarding the potential access for emergency vehicles (should the need arise) as one closure all too often has led through to a diversion to yet another.”

Elsewhere in MK there have been numerous road closures, either due to Highways England works or MK Council’s ongoing ‘Golden Grid’ makeover programme.

Councillor Paul Trendall, Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Highways & Landscaping, said: “The grid roads are used by millions of people each year. It’s important to maintain the appearance of our city and that’s why we invested £4m in long-term improvements for roads, redways and paths across MK.”

Councillor Moriah Priestley, Labour Councillor for Central Milton Keynes, said: “It is great to see improvements being made to the most-used roads and roundabouts in Milton Keynes... Overall, residents have been very pleased with the works taking place.