Top England rugby star pictured in Milton Keynes

Leading England rugby star Courtney Lawes paid a visit to a community project in Milton Keynes this week.

Lawes is a brand ambassador for Hycolin, and came to the local Hygiene Bank in MK on Wednesday to deliver the company's antiviral cleaning products to help those in need.

The Hycolin products donated to the Hygiene Bank will go towards helping countless people in Britain who are unable to afford many of the everyday hygiene and personal grooming products that most of us take for granted. Over 14 million people in the UK are currently living in poverty. The reality of low income is that it can restrict people’s options, leaving them caught between having to heat their homes, pay the rent, eat, or keep clean.

Courtney Lawes

The donation on behalf of England star Lawes is part of his long-standing partnership with Hycolin in a town that has some of the country's worst homelessness figures.

Donations include products from Hycolin’s Antiviral range including Bathroom Cleaner, Toilet Gel Cleaner and Multi-Purpose Surface Cleaner, all of which have been scientifically proven to be highly effective against 99.99% of bacteria and coronaviruses. Hycolin’s Multi-Purpose Surface Cleaner has also been recently certified to kill SARS-CoV-2 virus, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Speaking about his visit to MK, Lawes said: “Hygiene poverty is such an important issue in the UK and something that I’m very passionate about. Through working with Hycolin, I’ve been introduced to the amazing work that The Hygiene Bank do to help make sure that struggling individuals have access to cleaning products and toiletries, which should be a basic human right for everyone in the UK. I strongly encourage everyone to donate what they can to this fantastic cause.”

Courtney Lawes at MK's Hygiene Bank