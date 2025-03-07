A village-owned pub in Olney has been given top marks in the latest food hygiene ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The Robin Hood, on Church Lane in Clifton Reynes was given the five-star rating, which means hygiene standards are deemed to be very good.

Four-star ratings, meaning hygiene standards are good, have been awarded to four establishments, including the café at Milton Keynes Art Gallery at 900 Midsummer Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes.

The same grading has also been given to Café Expresso at Milton Keynes Coachway in Broughton, and Gordoni Coffee Cake Snacks at Medina House on 334 Silbury Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes.

Four stars were also awarded to Tasty Bites Café, a takeaway at the Foram Bar Linford Forum on Rockingham Drive in Linford Wood, following a recent assessment of the premises.

Meanwhile, a three-star rating, meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, was awarded to Annie’s Tearoom, based at 63 High Street in Newport Pagnell.

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

The full rating system is as follows – five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means that major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.