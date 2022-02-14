Top romantic ballads set to be crooned by the nation today

Couple singing romantic ballads on the Karaoke

Brits have been singing their hearts out on the run up to Valentines Day. A string of romantic ballads are appearing on our at-home karaoke playlists according to data from ROXi . Meat Loaf also lives on according to data from the free TV music app. His classic power ballad ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ has boomed in karaoke popularity as music lovers pay tribute to the late rock legend.

The entertainment industry and millions of fans around the world were devastated when the legendary singer and actor recently died (Jan 20) at the age of 74.

But his passing has sparked a 146 per cent uplift in renditions of the 1993 smash hit compared to 2021 figures.*

And since his death, track plays of the iconic love song, which topped the charts in 28 countries, has also seen a dramatic 268 per cent increase.*

Meat Loaf – whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday - was even honoured by musicians of the Queen’s Guard who played a brass version of the track in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

His other massive hit ‘A Bat Out Of Hell’ has also soared up the karaoke charts since the rocker passed away.

The data was released by free TV Music and Karaoke App ROXi, which features an impressive catalogue of more than 70 million music releases including every music video, song and album and all the latest hits.

The app monitored song choices of ROXi karaoke fans to compile the current top 10 most frequently performed tracks.

Rob Lewis, Chief Executive of ROXi, which boasts investors such as Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue, said: “With a career that has spanned decades, Meat Loaf has left a true legacy of iconic karaoke songs, which as we can see from our data, will continue to live on.”

The data emerged as the nation gets in the mood for love this Valentine’s Day.

A string of romantic ballads have been appearing on our karaoke playlists on the run up to February 14th.

John Legend’s ‘All Of Me’, which was dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen who starred in the music video is another popular choice, as is Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’.

And Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ is also racking up a substantial number of performances.

But the list is not all ‘hearts and flowers’, with a handful of anti-romantic songs seeing a surge in downloads.

Among them is Kelis’s classic ‘Caught Out There’ which features the infamous ‘I hate you so much right now!’ lyric.

Little Mix’s ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, a 2016 Brit Awards Song Of The Year which was penned about moving on after a relationship, also made the list.

‘All By Myself’ by Celine Dion is looking as if it will be a popular choice for those who are looking to sprinkle a touch of irony on their lonely Valentine’s Day.

Lewis continued: It's interesting to see how diverse the current karaoke song choices are… from romantic songs which celebrate love, to big break up tracks.

“At ROXi, we recently commissioned a scientific biometric study which proved that just FOUR minutes of singing can send your heart rate soaring to as high as 139bpm.

“So whether you're commiserating or celebrating this Valentine’s Day, a simple way to get your heart rate racing is to grab a mic and sing your heart out.”

Taylor Swift is another artist whose voice karaoke fans are attempting to mimic in the shape of her 2008 hit ‘Love Story’, which she wrote about an ex who her friends and family disliked.

While Ariana Grande’s empowering break up anthem ‘Thank u, next’, in which she sings about her ex-boyfriend's also features.

Alanis Morisette’s ‘You Oughta Know’ in which she rages about an unfaithful lover, will also be played – and sung along to – frequently.

TOP FIVE MEAT LOAF TRACKS BEING PERFORMED

I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)

Bat Out Of Hell

You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth

Paradise By A Dashboard Light

I’d Lie For You (And That’s The Truth)

TOP TEN KARAOKE BALLADS PERFORMED

Adele – Someone Like You

John Legend – All Of Me

Ed Sheeran – Perfect

Taylor Swift – Love Story

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Ariana Grande – Thank u, next

Bruno Mars – Marry You

Alanis Morisette – You Oughta Know

Celine Dion – All By Myself