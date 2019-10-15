'Top secret' new gin produced in honour of pioneering Milton Keynes codebreaker

An upmarket gin with a top secret label has been created in memory of a “really strong” woman who cracked German codes at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes.

Margaret Jillion was the first female to get into MI5 and worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War.

Jillion's Gin

Now her three nephews who run the G & I Spirit Group in Hadleigh, Suffolk, have launched a special tipple in her honour.

'Jillions Gin' even has a wartime ration card for a label, stamped with the words Top Secret. It gives her address as Bletchley Park and lists her occupation as 'clandestine ops'.

G & I co owner Rupert Duke said: “Our Auntie Margie - Margaret Jillion - worked on cracking the German Enigma code with everybody at Bletchley Park during the Second World War. She was a really strong woman.”

He added: “We thought it would be a great tribute to Auntie Margie – who died of breast cancer in the late 1970s – to name the gin, Jillions Gin. And with the help of our graphic designer, we used Auntie Margie’s ration card for the label on the bottle.”

The brothers created the recipes with their distillers.

Rupert said: “It’s unbelievable how the slightest difference in a mixture can change the whole recipe. It’s not easy.”

Jillions Gin is described as “a light, super smooth and beautifully crafted gin which bursts with botanicals.”

