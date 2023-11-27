Torch-lit procession to be held ahead of Mediaeval Baebes’ performance in Milton Keynes

Join the choir for an evening of festive music and entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A torch-it procession will herald the arrival of the Mediaeval Baebes, one of the most successful female-led, early music and folk ensembles in Europe,

to Milton Keynes.

The Mediaeval Baebes’ Christmas concert, which weaves story-telling magic with music, dance, carols, folksong and theatre, will be held at The Stables next Tuesday. (12/12)

The Mediaeval Baebes will perform their Christmas concert on December 12

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bearing aloft their flaming torches, the choir will observe the mediaeval tradition of The Procession, starting from The Causeway in Milton Keynes at 6.55pm, before arriving at the Jim Marshall Auditorium for an evening of festive music and entertainment.

A spokesperson said: “The torch-lit procession promises to transport you to a magical realm of glittering ceremony and delight. Joined by musicians playing drums, bagpipes, whistles, primitive stringed instruments and recorders, you will be welcomed to join in the glorious parade. Or, choose to simply look on in awe as the spectacle unfolds before your very eyes.

“Exalting the true spirit of Christmas once again, inside the venue music from this classical chart-topping choir will showcase well-known Christmas carols and traditional folk songs, alongside tracks from their latest seasonal album ‘MydWynter.’

"And, with captivating storytelling uncovering the origins and folklore hidden in the lyrics, the spirited choral music will also include innovative settings of ancient and romantic poetry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Pageantry played an important role in mediaeval seasonal festivals. Songs, dancing, pantomimes and games were all part of the festivities; and colourful processions, merry feasts, and joyous church services were essential for celebrating these days of revelry too.”

The Mediaeval Baebes have released 11 studio albums and won an Ivor Novella Award for their performance on the BBC serialisation, ‘The Virgin Queen.’ They have also received two Emmy nominations and a Royal Television Society award as the featured artist alongside composer Martin Phipps, for the TV theme tune of ITV’s hit show ‘Victoria.’

In 2023 The Mediaeval Baebes’ collaboration with Orbital’s ‘Ringa Ringa’ enjoyed number 6 status in the album charts. And, their unique siren call was invited to collaborate with TikTok lockdown sensation The Wellermen, as part of their ‘Explorations’ remix album.