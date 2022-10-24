Total of 29 Aldi jobs on offer in Aylesbury, Buckingham and Milton Keynes

Supermarket chain Aldi has confirmed it has 29 new jobs available at its stores in Aylesbury, Buckingham and Milton Keynes.

Last week we reported that the chain was creating around 90 new jobs at its branches across Bucks ahead of the festive period.

Aldi has now confirmed that this includes eight roles in its Aylesbury stores, six roles at its Buckingham store and 15 roles at its branches across Milton Keynes.

Aldi is recruiting for 90 jobs across Bucks

In all three towns, the positions available range from Store Cleaner and Store Assistant to Deputy Manager.

In addition, Aldi is currently recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres around the UK, including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers.

Aldi recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.

"That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our regional distribution centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year round, which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Store assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally and £11.95 inside the M25. Aldi also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store staff member is worth more than £830 a year.