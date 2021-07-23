Tottenham ace Dele surprises his former Milton Keynes club during training session

Dele appeared as special guest in a virtual Q&A session with players from his former club City Colts on Thursday,

The England international was raised in Milton Keynes and played for Colts and MK Rangers before being snapped up by MK Dons academy.

Now a regular at Tottenham, Dele took part in a special session with the club, which also saw Spurs' community coaches take a training session at City Colts.

Tottenham head to Stadium MK next week to take on MK Dons in the final pre-season friendly of the season for Russell Martin's side.

Dele took a trip down memory lane with 20 young players from City Colts, reminiscing about his time at the club in the early 2000s before talking about his rise to the top. Dele was asked about his earliest memories, what inspired him to be a footballer and for his tips for any youngsters determined to follow in his footsteps.

Those tips? “Have fun, work hard, enjoy your football, play as much as you can,” said Dele. “Try not to beat yourself up too much when things aren’t going well. There were a lot of times when I was younger when I’d lose a game and it was like it was the end of the world, but really it only plays a small part in the bigger picture. I’m sure you all dream of being professionals and it’s a long journey, so enjoy it.”

After the virtual Q&A, our Global Football Development coaches hosted a session for the Under-10s at City Colts. During the session, our expert coaches showcased the authentic training methods developed within the Club’s Academy, helping young players to reach their full potential.

“The Q&A brought back a lot of memories,” added Dele. “The kids had some great questions! I hope they enjoyed their session with the Club’s Global Football Development coaches, learning skills they can take forward."

The 25-year-old is in line to play at Stadium MK again as part of the friendly next Wednesday, saying: "I’m really excited to return to MK Dons next week, the club where it all started for me. The fans are always so welcoming, and it should be a great game.”

To book tickets for Wednesday's game between MK Dons and Tottenham, visit www.mkdons.com

