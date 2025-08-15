Tour of Britain cycling race will be beamed live to the nation on ITV from Milton Keynes

The 2025 Tour of Britain cycling race, which includes a stage starting in Milton Keynes, is to be shown live on ITV.

This year’s edition of the men’s professional cycling race runs from Tuesday September 2 to Sunday September 7, with stage three on September 4 beginning here in Milton Keynes.

Stage three begins on Midsummer Boulevard in the city, and will follow a 122 kilometre route concluding in Ampthill.

The stage will pass through areas including Woburn Sands, Woburn and Toddington, before its climax in Ampthill.

Live coverage of all stages will be shown on ITV4, to be followed by a highlights programme later in the day.

This year’s edition will be the 13th in a row to have been shown live on the channel, and the 17th successive edition that ITV has covered.

Chief commercial officer of British Cycling Darren Henry said: “We are delighted to confirm ITV4 and ITVX as broadcast partners for September, as we continue to bring the Lloyds Tour of Britain to as many people as possible so that they can share in the joy of cycling, and the excitement and action that the race brings each year.

“This year’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Men is going to be another six stages of incredible racing, building to a fantastic climax with our two stages in Wales and overall finish in Cardiff, so it is great that sports fans across Britain can follow all of the action every day on ITV4 and ITVX.”

The race begins at Woodbridge on September 2, the first of two stages in Suffolk, and concludes in the Welsh capital of Cardiff on September 7.

