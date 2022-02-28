Towering trees posing real danger to the public says resident on Milton Keynes estate

A resident is locked in a battle with MK Council over four massive Leylandii trees growing close to his home.

Peter Sharper's Bradwell garden backs onto a 10ft wide lane, which is classed as an 'amenity strip' to give residents privacy.

The strip was planted with trees in the 1980s, when the homes were built, but these have now grown to massive proportions.

The Leylandii trees are the other side of the resident's garden wall

"The trees are 30 to 40 feet tall and towering over nearby houses. They are getting larger and higher by the week. They represent a clear and present danger to the local residents' nearby houses and to the sewer system that is situated under the pathway," said Mr Sharper, who fears the Leylandii could topple in high winds and fall onto the houses.

"While greening in Milton Keynes is overall laudable, some of what has gone on in the hands of past irresponsible councillors and builders has been sometimes badly advised and is today outright dangerous," he said.

Mr Sharper has begged MK Council to cut down the trees. But the council has refused, insisting they are on 'private land'.

Their officials say the strip of land between Mr Sharper's wall and the public path is classed as an amenity strip, designed into the estate for privacy purposes so as to ensure that residents were free to enjoy their gardens without oversight from persons using the path. To cut the trees back would set a precendent for similar areas of Milton Keynes, they say.

The massive Leylandii trees

But Mr Sharper believes the council should take responsibility, saying: "I am partially disabled and am physically and economically unable to prevent an impending disaster caused by the planting of these ridiculously massive and fast growing trees in a confined and narrow lane."

He added: "The Leylandii border the public pathway OUTSIDE my 8ft high boundary wall and the council has in recent years cut down trees bordering many of the similar surrounding pathways."

The Citizen asked if MK Council could help.

A spokesman said: “Our specialist teams regularly check trees on council-owned land and we prune or remove unhealthy trees that are ours to manage. While the trees identified by Mr Sharper are on private land, we appreciate he is worried and we will inspect them on his behalf to make sure they are in good health."