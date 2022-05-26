Town in Milton Keynes celebrates Queen’s Jubilee with giant crown sculpture

The sculpture, created by Michael Ross and Jane Charles from Arts Central MK, will be used as a performance area and a focus for events at the Old School in Old Wolverton.

A textile canopy, made with the Old School’s Crafty Mondays Group, will enclose the Sculpture.

Funding from the National Lottery Community and Arts Council enabled the Wolverton community to celebrate the Jubilee in style.

The crown sculpture

The Old School used the cash to enable local artists to work with groups who use the building. These include students from Slated Row and Walnuts Schools and adults on work placement.

Marie Gracie has worked with them to create 70 works of art which will go on display over the Jubilee weekend.

And Natasha Thompson has helped establish Wolverton’s Community Choir, who will perform songs from each decade of the Queen’s reign over the Jubilee weekend.

You can find out more here.