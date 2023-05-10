News you can trust since 1981
Town in Milton Keynes goes back in time to stage major vintage event

It celebrates the 1940s and 50s

By Sally Murrer
Published 10th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:46 BST

Newport Pagnell is once again to stage a major vintage event to celebrate all things 1940s and 1950s.

The town will turn back time for the day on Saturday June 3 with displays, music, memorabilia and costumes from the era.

There will be a parade of classic cars and military vehicles and, weather permitting, a flyover will take place at around 1pm.

The vintage event is on June 3rd
The event, which is hosted by Newport Pagnell Town Council, traditionally attracts large crowds and many people dress up in vintage clothes for the occasion. There are prizes for the best period outfits.

Memorabilia of the period will be on display, including war games, early radios and computers, and a living history museum.

There will be entertainment by the well-loved May Blossom and some new bands to encourage people to dance in the street.

Programmes can be picked up from the Town Council offices from May 16 for £1 each.

Parking is at Riverside Meadow.

