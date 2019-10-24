Town in Milton Keynes leads the way nationally for helping firefighter heroes

Scrap clothes in Newport Pagnell have raised a whopping £1,500 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Residents are encouraged to put their old and unwanted clothes and textiles in a collection bin outside the town's fire station.

Unwanted clothes and textiles

These are then collected, weighed and sold by the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.

There are 950 collection bins at fire stations all over the UK – but Newport Pagnell has led the way with almost 7000kg donated.

This has raised exactly £1,507 for the Fire Fighters Charity, which helps past and present members of the service with physical, mental and social problems arising from their work.