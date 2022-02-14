Town in Milton Keynes seeks nominations for local hero to receive special award

Newport Pagnell Town Council is searching for a town hero to receive an award.

The council is holding its annual meeting on April 21 and will be presenting the annual Town Award at that meeting.

They are searching for someone who deserves to be recognised for their outstanding voluntary contributions to Newport Pagnell for the last year, or

over many years.

It could be a young person doing something for the community, or someone who is providing a voluntary service to elderly people or the town in general, or a particular minority group.

To nominate someone for the Town Award, please write to the Town Clerk Shar Roselman at Newport Pagnell Town Council, 80 High Street, MK16 8AQ, or e-mail [email protected] by April 1.

The contact details of the person should be provided, plus a brief description of about 100 words to explain why they deserve the award.

All residents are invited to the Annual Town Meeting, which will be held at 7.15pm for 7.30pm at the URC Church in Newport Pagnell High Street. Wine or orange juice will be served.

People will be able to voice their views and will get the opportunity to speak to the Mayor about any issue close to their heart or about issues on which

they would like more information