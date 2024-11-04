Town in Milton Keynes votes overwhelmingly to adopt new plan that involves new homes

Newport Pagnell

A new neighbourhood plan that controls future housing development has been voted through by a referendum in Newport Pagnell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 90% of voters said yes to adopting the plan and it is now set to be formally approved byMilton Keynes City Council this week.

It is designed to give the town’s residents greater local influence to residents over future development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it comes too late to influence one major project – the scheme to build 930 new houses to be built on outskirts of Newport Pagnell. This is already underway.

The council owned the land in question and worked with its "arms-length" asset development company, Milton Keynes Development Partnership, on the proposal.

The draft Newport Pagnell Neighbourhood Plan was drawn up by local people and the Town Council before the community was given the opportunity to share their thoughts and help shape the proposals.

Neighbourhood plans are designed to give residents more say on how land is used in their area in the future. There are 23 neighbourhood plans within Milton Keynes, with the city council currently working alongside other local communities to bring proposals forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City council leader Pete Marland said: “Newport Pagnell is a significant place in our city with a historical high street, ambitious people and great community assets. This Neighbourhood Plan will give local people more influence about the future of their town.”

He added: “We’re continuously exploring ways to give residents a seat at the decision-making table and we’ll carry on supporting local communities to bring proposals forward.”