Toys "R" Us to make a comeback in Milton Keynes in time for Christmas

The once-popular Toys “R” Us brand is to open up again in MK at the end of this month, it has been announced.

But the new outlet will not be in the former huge Toys “R” Us premises, which have stood empty on Grafton Gate for the past six years.

Instead it will be localted inside the WHSmith store in the city’s shopping centre, where there will be a grand opening in November 30.

WHSmith and Toys "R" US are connected through a long-term license agreement that makes WHSmith the exclusive shop-in-shop partner for the toy company in the UK.

Toys "R" Us is making a comeback in Milton Keynes before Chrsitmas

The new Toys “R” Us shop-in-shop will feature a key range of products and activities from top brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more.

Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store. A lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture, great for photo opportunities, will also feature in the shop-in-shop.

The opening day will be celebrated by giveaways, and Geoffrey the Giraffe will be joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting before greeting visitors throughout the morning.

The first 50 children will also receive a free Toys “R” Us goody bag worth over £15. Doors will open at 9am .

The old Toys "R" Us has stood empty for years on Grafton Gate in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes is one of 37 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys R Us before Christmas.

Ian Sanders, WHSmith group commercial development director, said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys “R” Us in Milton Keynes. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services. Partnering with Toys “R” Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us.”

American-owned Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and 2018, closing all of its premises. But in 2021 the company announced it would be reopening some of its stores – though not the one in Milton Keynes – and also launched an online shopping service.