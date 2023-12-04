News you can trust since 1981
Traditional Lantern Parade officially starts Christmas countdown in Milton Keynes town

Thousands brave the cold to join the fun and Christmas lights switch-on ceremony
By Olga Norford
Published 4th Dec 2023, 16:57 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 16:58 GMT

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun with thousands of people attending the annual Lantern Parade ahead of the Christmas lights switch- on in Stony Stratford on Saturday.

The town glittered and shone with enchanting, twinkling lights as excitement built to the town’s Christmas lights switch-on following a day of fun festive activities for all the family.

The lantern parade, themed 'Christmas in Storyland’ wound its way down London Road to the High Street and into the Market Square in time for the main event which was followed by some community carol singing to get the Christmas celebrations off to a fine start.

The Stony Stratford Lantern Project is a popular community arts project which sees people of all ages joining together at York House Centre to make lanterns for the Lantern Procession which takes place every year as part of the Stony Stratford Christmas Lights Switch-On event.As ever the procession displayed a fantastic range of lanterns made from Willow withies and masking tape which is then covered with colourful tissue paper and PVA glue and lit from within by a candle.Previous themes over the years featured 'Christmas in Toyland' and 'Christmas Under the Sea' but designs is limited by your imagination.The immensely popular Christmas Lights Switch-On Fun Day is normally held on a Saturday at the end of November but this year has moved closer to Christmas. And for those who braved the freezing temperatures it again proved a magical family day of Christmas fun voted one of the best festive community events in the Milton Keynes area.

The Lantern Parade on Saturday set off as it got dark with all the family enjoying in the fun

1. Stony Stratford Christmas Lantern Parade

The Lantern Parade on Saturday set off as it got dark with all the family enjoying in the fun Photo: Jane Russell

This year's theme for the town's popular Lantern Parade was 'Christmas in Storyland' with some purr-fect designs on display

2. MPMKnews-04-12-23-Stony Stratford Lantern parade-centupload

This year's theme for the town's popular Lantern Parade was 'Christmas in Storyland' with some purr-fect designs on display Photo: Jane Russell

Giant lanterns lit up the sky as the procession wound its way to the Market Square for the Xmas lights switch-on

3. Stony Stratford Christmas Lantern Parade

Giant lanterns lit up the sky as the procession wound its way to the Market Square for the Xmas lights switch-on Photo: Jane Russell

Hundreds of people braved the freezing temperature to support the town's traditional lantern parade

4. Stony Stratford Christmas Lantern Parade

Hundreds of people braved the freezing temperature to support the town's traditional lantern parade Photo: Jane Russell

