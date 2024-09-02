Traffic jams predicted as improvement works are planned at 12 roundabouts and 5 grid roads in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long list of roadworks and street light repairs is planned for 17 different locations in the city over the next few weeks – and many will means temporary closures, diversions or delays.

A dozen city city roundabouts could be temporarily closed for improvment works to be carried out during September and October.

The autumn blitz will involve resurfacing seven of the roundabouts. These are the hospital roundabout, Marina roundabout, Netherfield roundabout, Stacey Bushes roundabout,The Bowl roundabout, Walnut Tree roundabout and Lomond roundabout.

Five more roundabouts are also to have the street lights repaired around them and this again could mean temporary closures. These are at Tilbrook, Kiln Farm, Fairways, Windmill Hill and Giffard Park.

The improvements will all be carried out on behalf on Milton Keynes City Council from this week up until October 25.

Meanwhile, contractors will be working on several sections of city grid roads this month to repair potholes, resurface when necessary and cut grass verges.

The council has pledged to carry out these works between 8pm and 5am each night to minimise disruption to road users. And the works will be staggered over the next seven weeks to prevent too many delays at the smae time.

The affected roads will be Dulverton Drive on Furzton, Avebury Boulevard at Central Milton Keynes, Engaine Drive at Shenley Church End, the V6 Grafton Street between H7 Chaffron Way and H8 Standing Way, the H7 Chaffron Way between V8 Marlborough Street and V10 Brickhill Street, the H7 between V7 Saxon Street and V8 Marlborough Street, the V8 Marlborough Street H7 Chaffron Way and H8 Standing Way (Southbound), and the V11 Tongwell Street between H9 Groveway and H10 Bletcham Way (Northbound)

All planned works on the highway for MK are listed on one.network. This includes any roadworks being carried out by MK City Council and and street works by utility companies, developers and other organisations that need to work on the public highway.

You can find out more about Streetworks and how these works are coordinated and planned in the council’s Streetworks - Mini Guide publication.

You can also find out more about how the council inspects, assesses and plans repairs in the Guide to Highways Safety Inspections.