Tragic reason for Milton Keynes car cruise revealed as hundreds gathered to pay tribute to tragic Ryan, 18

Hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered to pay tribute to a young man who has been tragically killed in a motorcycle accident.

Popular Ryan Anselll, 18, died when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a white van on the V6 Grafton Street on Friday morning.

A 40-year-old man from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Ryan, who lived in West Bletchley, was a member of Mixxd Modified MK, a group of car enthusiasts who meet regular near the Network Rail building at CMK.

On Saturday night the group organised a meet in honour of Ryan. They launched a crowdfunding page and also organised a collection on the night to raise cash towards the cost of his funeral.

Hundreds of drivers turned up to South Second Street car park to share their stories about Ryan until the early hours of the morning..

The meet prompted criticism from nearby residents who were unaware of the tragedy.

A spokesman for Mixxd Modified said: “People always see the negative side of the car community but in fact we are responsible and caring people.”

The event raised £700 towards Ryan’s funeral and the crowdfunding page has raised hundreds more.

A club member said: “Ryan was a popular lad, with a lot of friends in the club, he was a sweet, funny, caring and energetic kid that is going to be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Another member said: “Ryan was a wonderful young man with a passion for motorbikes. He was smart, funny, witty, and caring and would do anything for anyone who had to the pleasure to meet him.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to Friday's collision, which happened at the V6 junction with Gibsons Green, Heelands, at around 10.25am.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190212307.