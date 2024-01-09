News you can trust since 1981
Tragically widowed Milton Keynes mum-of-three writes book on how to be happy

She is an expert in positive psychology
By Sally Murrer
Published 9th Jan 2024, 13:44 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:44 GMT
A mum of three from Milton Keynes whose husband died unexpectedly has written a motivational book about how to achieve happiness.

Clare Deacon lost her spouse, who she calls ‘Superman Dave, to a sudden heart attack eight years ago.

She was left “bereft and broken” and her children’s world was shattered, she says.

Clare Deacon from Milton Keynes has written a book on how to be happyClare Deacon from Milton Keynes has written a book on how to be happy
But determined to mend and move beyond mere survival, she embarked upon a personal journey of transformation – and discovered a passion for studying psychology.

Today 48-year-old Clare has a master's degree in Applied Positive Psychology and Coaching Psychology, complemented by expertise in trauma, post-traumatic growth, counselling, hypnotherapy and emotional freedom technique.

She has her own coaching and therapy business called Happya®, guiding people through the toughest of times when you are feeling stuck, lost, or overwhelmed.

And this month Clare’s debut book, called Blooming Happya, is to be published.

She said: “I bring more than professional knowledge; I bring a personal understanding of life's challenges and the resilience needed to overcome them.

"In the face of growing up in a household marked by domestic abuse and enduring a lifetime in survival mode, the unexpected death of my husband served as a profound wake-up call. I realised that merely surviving was no longer sufficient. The time had come to break free from a life that didn't align with my true self.

She added: "With three small children whose world had been shattered, I refused to let them believe that happiness was out of reach. I was determined not to allow my husband's legacy to be one of a broken family. This decision marked the beginning of a journey toward authenticity, resilience, and a commitment to living a life aligned with my true purpose. A happya® life.”

Clare says her book will help others uncover their perfect blend of contentment, fulfilment and wellbeing. The reader is taken on a journey to get comfortable with change, armed with practical strategies to achieve an improved sense of well-being, and finally empowered to dream big.

"My mission is to spread the word of what is possible when embracing a truly happya® life,” she said,

