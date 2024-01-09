Tragically widowed Milton Keynes mum-of-three writes book on how to be happy

She is an expert in positive psychology

A mum of three from Milton Keynes whose husband died unexpectedly has written a motivational book about how to achieve happiness.

Clare Deacon lost her spouse, who she calls ‘Superman Dave, to a sudden heart attack eight years ago.

She was left “bereft and broken” and her children’s world was shattered, she says.

But determined to mend and move beyond mere survival, she embarked upon a personal journey of transformation – and discovered a passion for studying psychology.

Today 48-year-old Clare has a master's degree in Applied Positive Psychology and Coaching Psychology, complemented by expertise in trauma, post-traumatic growth, counselling, hypnotherapy and emotional freedom technique.

She has her own coaching and therapy business called Happya®, guiding people through the toughest of times when you are feeling stuck, lost, or overwhelmed.

And this month Clare’s debut book, called Blooming Happya, is to be published.

She said: “I bring more than professional knowledge; I bring a personal understanding of life's challenges and the resilience needed to overcome them.

"In the face of growing up in a household marked by domestic abuse and enduring a lifetime in survival mode, the unexpected death of my husband served as a profound wake-up call. I realised that merely surviving was no longer sufficient. The time had come to break free from a life that didn't align with my true self.

She added: "With three small children whose world had been shattered, I refused to let them believe that happiness was out of reach. I was determined not to allow my husband's legacy to be one of a broken family. This decision marked the beginning of a journey toward authenticity, resilience, and a commitment to living a life aligned with my true purpose. A happya® life.”

Clare says her book will help others uncover their perfect blend of contentment, fulfilment and wellbeing. The reader is taken on a journey to get comfortable with change, armed with practical strategies to achieve an improved sense of well-being, and finally empowered to dream big.