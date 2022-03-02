Train operator teams up with homelessness charity in Milton Keynes

London Northwestern Railway (LNR) has teamed up with local Milton Keynes-based charity, Winter Night Shelter, to help raise awareness of its life-changing work.

The charity, which is based opposite Milton Keynes Central station, supports vulnerable people – from rough sleepers, sofa surfers, and more – with hot meals, emergency shelter and advice. They meet with people to assess their needs and put a personal support plan in place to help each individual get to a place of stability which will allow them to move forward in life.

The train operator has wrapped 12 of its planters, situated at the station, in branded artwork that highlights the charity’s convenient location – as well as detailing what can be accessed at the shelter.

The new planters at CMK station

The artwork has been designed to tell a story in chronological order from the first planter, through to the last.

The aim of this collaboration is to explain the Winter Night Shelter to those who may not be aware and spread word that the organisation is based just over the road from the station.

LNR previously supported the charity in 2021 as part of its ‘Your Community, Your Fund’ initiative. This meant the shelter was able to provide additional staff and resources and expand the support it offers to homeless people.

The Winter Night Shelter was established following the severe winter of 2010. Milton Keynes Council became aware of a number of homeless people sleeping in places such as bin stores in the city centre – despite freezing temperatures and thick snow on the ground. At the time, the YMCA was the only viable option for many, and with their beds full, a new solution was needed. It was from there that the charity was born.

Since its launch, the charity has helped hundreds of individuals from all walks of life. During the 2019 to 2020 season, nearly 5,000 meals were served, 81 people were accommodated, and 41 guests were assisted in finding long-term accommodation.