Travel and parking guide ahead of Liverpool's game against Milton Keynes Dons

Tickets have now sold out for MK Dons' eagerly anticipated Carabao Cup game against Liverpool next week.

Dons chairman Pete Winkelman has described the visit of the European champions as the biggest game in the club's history, while Jurgen Klopp is expected to name a strong side for the trip to Stadium MK.

While those not heading to the game on Wednesday September 25 (kick-off at 7.45pm) may be best advised to avoid the area, eager fans should look no further than our travel guide.

PARKING: Parking at Stadium MK now sold out, but parking spaces are available at Bond Estates, around half a mile from the stadium.

Parking on the MK1 Shopping & Leisure Parks, DW Sports Fitness, ASDA and IKEA sites are restricted for customers only and ANPR cameras are in operation which may result in penalty notices being issued. Traffic management and Parking Enforcement will be in operation.

There will also be strict parking enforcement with a 'no waiting' restriction in Dawson Road and speed limit reduction on Groveway.

SPACES CAN BE BOOKED HERE

BY BUS: Stadium MK is served by local bus services 1, 5 and 6 in the evenings, each providing frequent connections between the Stadium and Milton Keynes Central Railway Station, Central Milton Keynes and Bletchley Bus Station (a 5 min walk from Bletchley rail station).

BUS TIMETABLES CAN BE FOUND HERE

TAXIS: If you're in need of a taxi to take you to or from Stadium MK, call one of the local operators.

Royal Cabs 01908 563563

Sky Line 01908 222111

Raffles 01908 222222

Prestige Cars 01908 313131