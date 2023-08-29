Travellers are causing persistent problems in our area of Milton Keynes, say residents

Problems caused by a persistent group of Travellers have prompted a public meeting between residents, police and the council to be held in the Tattenhoe ward of Milton Keynes.

The estate, along with parts of Old Bletchley, seems to be a favoured destination for the Traveller community and several illegal encampments have been moved on over the past few weeks.

But residents say the groups return to sites soon after being evicted, or else set up a new camp nearby. They even pitched up in Howe Park Wood, one of the most ancient and protected sites in Milton Keynes.

Travellers are causing problems with illegal camps in Tattenhoe and Old Bletchley

Members of the public also claim they’ve experienced anti-social behaviour and mess from some of the Travellers.

Now Tattenhoe councillor James Lancaster, who recently switched from Conservative to Labour, is arranging a public meeting to address the issue.

He raised concerns with council officials around the speed encampments can be moved on, what actions can taken to prevent future problems and how the council works with Thames Valley Police.

It was agreed the council would work with local police and other partners to host a public meeting in the area so residents could raise concerns and be given factual information on what steps are being taken.

Cllr Lancaster has asked if any resident witnesses criminal activity or anti-social behaviour in the meantime, they should report it directly to police via 101.

He also reminded residents not to purchase goods or services from door-to-door salespeople and to report any traders offering such services to the council’s Trading Standards team.

He said: “I have been working on the issue of unauthorised Traveller encampments for many years. The council has improved how problem encampments are dealt with and has a good working relationship with Thames Valley Police on the issue. However, residents do still have several concerns about what is happening.

“It is complex but by working together we can get things done. There is a danger that people will use this issue to raise their own profile rather than really address the problems. I will deal in facts and keep things moving in the right direction.”

Council leader Pete Marland said: “The council takes the issue of unauthorised encampments very seriously and we have several actions taking place to address unauthorised encampments when they happen, and to try and prevent issues continuing to happen.

“I want to reassure residents that we can, and do, use all the powers available to us as a local authority, and with our partners at Thames Valley Police, to deal with encampments as quickly as possible.”

But Pete added: “Unfortunately, the problem is complex. The majority of the emails I get on the subject do understand that. We are not dealing with a single homogonous community. Often the council is working with individual families or social groups who all act and behave in different ways. Our Traveller Unit has a good relationship with most of the local traveller community and there are often very few problems.