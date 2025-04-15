Travelodge giants buy up existing hotel in Milton Keynes town

By Sally Murrer
Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:17 BST
A small-town hotel in MK is to become a Travelodge after the budget brand has purchased it lock, stock and barrel.

The Hotel Campanile in Fenny Stratford is one of 11 hotels across the UK acquired by Travelodge this week.

Steve Bennett, chief property and development officer at Travelodge said: “The acquisition of these hotels marks another positive step in our UK development strategy, as we seek to grow and optimise our estate of hotels and enhance value by diversifying our freehold and leasehold split. There are still many locations throughout the UK and Spain where we can open a new Travelodge hotel, to provide great value and quality accommodation.

He added: “Acquisitions of properties which can be rebranded to Travelodge are a key part of our development strategy, as we look to continue to grow our footprint. We have a requirement to open over a further 300 hotels across the UK, and are seeking prime opportunities when they become available”.

