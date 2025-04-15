Travelodge giants buy up existing hotel in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A small-town hotel in MK is to become a Travelodge after the budget brand has purchased it lock, stock and barrel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hotel Campanile in Fenny Stratford is one of 11 hotels across the UK acquired by Travelodge this week.

Steve Bennett, chief property and development officer at Travelodge said: “The acquisition of these hotels marks another positive step in our UK development strategy, as we seek to grow and optimise our estate of hotels and enhance value by diversifying our freehold and leasehold split. There are still many locations throughout the UK and Spain where we can open a new Travelodge hotel, to provide great value and quality accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Acquisitions of properties which can be rebranded to Travelodge are a key part of our development strategy, as we look to continue to grow our footprint. We have a requirement to open over a further 300 hotels across the UK, and are seeking prime opportunities when they become available”.

.