Travelodge launches recruitment drive in Milton Keynes and elsewhere as profits soar to almost £213m

Travelodge is offering jobs in MK following a record year of financial growth.

The company’s revenues hit £909.9m over the past year, soaring by 25% or £350.2m against 2021. EBITDA Profits were a record £212.9m.

The company has four hotels in Milton Keynes, two in the city centre, one at Shenley Church End and one at Old Stratford. Rooms cost as little at £30 per night and are sometimes used by the city council to put up homeless people in an emergency.

Travelodge has recorded record takings

Travelodge has now earmarked sites to build 300 more hotels across the UK, representing an investment of £3bn.

The company is even looking to strike-up partnerships with local councils to develop hotel schemes in partnership with them.

Meanwhile it has launched a recruitment drive to fill more than 400 positions across the UK in the run-up to the summer season. Jobs are available in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

CEO Jo Boydel said: “Travelodge delivered an excellent trading performance in 2022, with record profits and revenue growth. The market recovered, with strong demand for events and short staycation breaks throughout the year as well as for essential business travel and we continued to outperform the Midscale and Economy segment.