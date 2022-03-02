Travelodge offers new hotel maintenance jobs in Milton Keynes

Travelodge budget hotel chain is expanding its in-house maintenance team and offering new positions in Milton Keynes and neighbouring areas.

The full time positions are field based, carrying out a variety of maintenance related tasks across the company’s 578 Travelodge hotels.

Each Maintenance Engineer will be given their own network of hotels to service, along with a branded kitted-out vehicle, high quality tools and a uniform.

Travelodge have jobs on offer in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas

The positions, which pay between £24,000 and £29,000 a year. need to be filled immediately and applicants must have at least one trade skill-set which includes a City & Guilds/NVQ 2 or equivalent qualification in a trade such as plumbing, carpentry, painting, plastering or air-Conditioning). Applicants must hold a UK driving licence.