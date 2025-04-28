Travelodge opens new hotel in Bletchley

By Neil Shefferd
Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:03 BST
Budget hotel chain Travelodge has opened a new 80-room site in Bletchley, its ninth within Buckinghamshire.

The site is located a short journey from the Centre:MK shopping centre, and near to attractions including Bletchley Park and the Gulliver’s Land Theme Park Resort.

Travelodge currently has 600 hotels across the UK, and is targeting a further 300 locations this year.

Travelodge’s UK development director Tony O’Brien said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests through the doors of our latest new hotel at Bletchley.

Travelodge has opened its new 80-room hotel in Bletchley

“We’re confident that the hotel will provide a great base for our guests and allow them to enjoy all the local amenities, whether they be travelling for business or leisure.”

The opening of the Bletchley site on Penn Road, formerly The Hotel Campanile, coincides with that of Travelodge’s new hotel in Northampton, less than half an hour’s drive away.

Travelodge also has a hotel in Central Milton Keynes, based at The Hub and one in Shenley Church End.

