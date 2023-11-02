Treat your pooch at Pup Up Christmas Café which is coming to Milton Keynes

Unlimited ‘puppuccinos’ on offer along with festive hampers from Santa Paws

Christmas is coming and so is a festive Pup Up Christmas Café offering a unique experience for pooches.

The novel event is being held at Revolution De Cuba and is open to all friendly dogs from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on November 19.

It’s being hosted by pet food brand, Pure Pet, in partnership with with Pup Up Cafe and promises to be an event not to be missed.

Give your pooch a treat this Christmas at Pup Up Cafe, coming to MK on November 19

A spokesman said: “We have the whole of the amazing Revolution De Cuba venue to ourselves for pups to mingle in a safe, secure and staffed space. Grab your tickets and come and join the Christmas fun.

"Doggies will be roaming free, with festive activities, treat stations, Christmas prop photo opportunities and unlimited ‘puppuccinos’.”

The festive Pup Up Cafe will welcome up to 50 friendly dogs per session and offer:

> A present given on entry to every dog

> Photos taken by a professional photographer

> Unlimited puppuccinos and treats for all doggies

> Safe secure and staffed space for the ‘off lead time’

> Lots of toys/props/photo ops, offering a super fun dog experience

> Santa Paws Grotto (with real Santa)

> Easy ticket option that includes entry for up to four people.

Popping up in 10 key city centres in the run up to Christmas the unique Pup Up Cafes also offer the opportunity to buy a deluxe festive hamper to take home from Santa Paws.