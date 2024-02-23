Tree planted in Milton Keynes to officially mark Coronation of His Majesty King Charles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tree has been planted alongside a commemorative plaque in Campbell Park to officially mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles.

The King granted funds to each of the UK’s Lord-Lieutenants to plant one tree in the area they represent to commemorate the Coronation, and as a continuation of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Lady Howe chose Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire’s most populated urban area, which enjoys a vast network of over 6,000 acres of green space maintained under the expert care of local charity The Parks Trust, ensuring that this tree can be appreciated by the public for years to come.

Lady Howe said: "Planting this tree is a wonderful tribute to the legacy of The Queen’s Green Canopy project and Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as well as an entirely fitting way to mark the accession of His Majesty The King.

"We know His Majesty has a long-standing interest in the natural environment, and that trees play a pivotal role in tackling climate change, reducing pollution and flooding, providing habitats for wildlife and boosting biodiversity. I hope that the tree will enrich this environment and provide enjoyment for generations to come in this public space which is accessible to all who live in the county.

"My grateful appreciation goes to The Parks Trust for taking on the planting and ongoing care of this tree.”

Located in Campbell Park, the Common Walnut (Juglans Regia) stands as a legacy of the Coronation, reflecting His Majesty’s passion for the environment and connecting communities with nature. This non-native but historic species introduced by the Romans, will mature with a spreading crown to enhance the surrounding scenic landscape.

