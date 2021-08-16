Trendy new American-style fashion store opening up in Milton Keynes shopping centre

Midsummer Place is set to welcome a Tommy Hilfiger store

The luxury American fashion brand will be located in the former Karen Millen unit and should be open by late summer.

It will offer a range of womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories, opening with the brand’s Fall 2021 collection.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We’re so excited to welcome such a fantastic retailer to the centre. Tommy Hilfiger is a name known by so many, and their premium retail offering fits perfectly within Midsummer Place for those seeking a mid to high-end shopping experience.”

The new store design will reflect Tommy Hilfiger's ‘Tommy on the Move’ concept, featuring stacked cardboard ‘moving boxes’, logo taping and neon signs against a clean, white backdrop with red, white and blue colour-block accents.

It will offer a Click & Collect service as well as additional services including e-commerce returns in-store and in-store shopping with at-home delivery.