Trendy new fun-to-shop lifestyle store opening at Central Milton Keynes - and it won't break your budget

A new pop culture store that strives to make shopping fun and inexpensive is to open up at the centre:mk next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MINISO sells consumer-favourite collectible products, including vinyl plush pendants, blind boxes, surprise bags and toys as well as beauty essentials, lifestyle accessories and snacks/

The new store will launch in Silbury Boulevard on centre:mk on October 29 with the the tagline "life is for fun".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the 50th UK store for the popular brand, which squeezes in more than 1,000 products and promises to combine top quality with affordability.

Miniso opens in Milton Keynes on October 29

Already MINISO are known for creating a fun "treasure hunt" shopping experience with a focus on trendy and aesthetic items that appeal to young adults and Gen Z consumers.

MK customers visiting the new 1,550sq ft store will be able to snap up exclusive licensed collections featuring globally recognised brands such as Hello Kitty and Friends, Sylvanian Families, Disney and Pokémon .

Saad Usman, chief operating officer at MINISO UK, said: “centre.mk has a total catchment of 10.5m -so it made perfect sense for us to select the city for the prestigious opening of our 50th MINISO store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our brand is built around delivering an engaging and vibrant shopping experience for all visitors, which is a perfect match for centre:mk’s first-rate retail offering.

“From globally loved characters to the latest collectible trends, our stores are designed to surprise and delight customers of all ages, and we look forward to becoming part of the Milton Keynes community.”

The centre:mk store will be giving the first 50 guests golden wristbands on the opening day, enabling them claim a Golden Goody Bag worth £50 (with £5 minimum purchase)

The next 300 guests will each receive a Goody Bag worth £25, also with a £5 minimum purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MINISO’s mascot PenPen will be there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and the day will be filled with special promotions, live music and K-pop dance performances..

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s centre director, said: MINISO’s decision to bring its popular brand to centre:mk is a reflection of the centre’s vast catchment area, high footfall and our ability to attract global retailers, and a clear endorsement in both Milton Keynes and the strength of centre:mk as a dominant regional centre.”