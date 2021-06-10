Trendy new steakhouse restaurant and cocktail bar to open in Central Milton Keynes

A new Bar + Block restaurant and cocktail bar is to open up tomorrow at CMK.

The Avebury Boulevard venue will offer an extensive range of high-quality steaks, handmade burgers and grazing plates alongside creative cocktails and craft brews.

Readers can sign up of receive a voucher here and enjoy 25% off food. The voucher is valid for six months.

A variety of steaks and burgers is on offer

The venue will be open for all-day dining, including breakfast, and well as evening drinks.

A spokesman said: "Carnivorous cravings will be satisfied with an ever-changing selection of quality steaks prepared for you by expert chefs on-site. All Bar + Block’s steaks, from rump to ribeye, fillet to sirloin, are selected from British and Irish Angus breeds renowned for their taste, tenderness and the unique marbling that runs throughout each cut. Every steak is matured for at least 30 days and hand cut to size, matching your appetite."

He added: "There’s a host of speciality signature steaks, in addition to the classic cuts, including the 10oz Spiral Cut Fillet, created by spiral cutting the steak and marinating it in garlic and parsley for 24 hours; the Surf + Turf, an 8oz sirloin with a half lobster tail; or if you’re really struggling to choose, the Steak Sampler – three 4oz steaks, sirloin, fillet and rump. Whatever steak tantalises your tastebuds, each comes with samphire, a choice of sauce, and house salad or beef dripping triple-cooked chunky chips."

Bar + Block is also big on burgers and must-try dish is the signature Mighty Block Burger – an 8oz beef burger with melted mature Cheddar cheese sauce, crispy onions, pulled beef brisket, pickled cucumber spear and burger sauce, served in a brioche bun with French fries.

For vegetarians and flexitarians, plant-based options include Cauliflower Wings in a crunchy parsley-seasoned batter and the Vegan Sloppy Joe Burger - a plant-based Beyond Burgerä topped with smoky chipotle and soya vegan sloppy joe mix.