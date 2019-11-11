Trendy salt shop is here to stay at intu Milton Keynes

Salt Shack – which has been taking part in the Etsy MK Artisan Market since the markets began – has joined intu Milton Keynes for good.

In its new spot between Superdry and Levi’s, the shop will be selling Himalayan salt lamps and other products, as well as fair trade and beautifully-made items.

Salt Shack co-owner Luke Timberlake

Luke Timberlake, who runs the business with his partner Dannielle Beale, said: “We thoroughly enjoy the Etsy MK Artisan Markets at intu Milton Keynes and each one has been very successful for us. It’s really exciting to be taking up a permanent spot.”

Luke and Danielle’s passion for salt lamps began when their son, Tristan, was born six years ago.

Along with Down syndrome, poor hearing and eyesight, and a serious heart condition, Tristan was also born with a disease that affected his airway. After Danielle bought him a salt lamp to help alleviate his symptoms, she was inundated with interest in it and decided to start selling them. Salt Shack has now been up and running for three years.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes, said: “The right businesses really can flourish here at intu Milton Keynes. By taking part in our Etsy MK Artisan Markets, small retailers are able to gauge what kind of success they might have.

"Salt Shack has always been so popular at the markets, so this is natural progression. It’s a wonderful business. We wish them every success and can’t wait to have them on board!”

Salt lamps are thought to: cleanse the air; reduce asthma and allergy symptoms; ease coughing; increase energy levels; improve sleep, mood and concentration.

Find out more about Salt Shack at https://www.facebook.com/Saltshac/ or https://www.saltshack.co.uk/

The Etsy Christmas market returns on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, giving Milton Keynes businesses a place to showcase their products and for shoppers to buy unique gifts.

The Etsy markets will be returning in 2020 and more details about how to take part will be announced in the New Year. If you want to register your interest in getting involved now, you can email the Etsy MK team on etsymiltonkeynes@outlook.com

Or for more about intu Milton Keynes, head to https://intu.co.uk/miltonkeynes