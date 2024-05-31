Tribute to founder of Milton Keynes based Parlor Dance and MÓTUS Dance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special dance tribute event was held at Centre MK to honour Helen Parlour who was recognised as a cultural leader for Milton Keynes.

The event was held to mark the anniversary of Helen’s passing in May 2023, just days after her 48th birthday, following a brave fight against cancer.

Helen Parlour grew up in Milton Keynes, bringing her talent, creativity, tenacity and passion from years of international touring and choreography to the world of dance. She inspired and taught a whole generation of new dancers and was the driving force of many dance performances, including as Assistant Choreographer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

But she will be most remembered and lauded for launching MÓTUS which was established in 2013 by professional dance artists based in Milton Keynes.

A dance tribute was held to honour Helen Parlor, who died in May 2023

Its website states: “Helen’s main work was created through MÓTUS, for which she was the founder and artistic director. MÓTUS exists because of her commitment to both creating and developing dancers and using dance as a tool to bring people together. Milton Keynes was lucky to have Helen as a cultural leader for so many years and we are grateful for the challenging, dynamic, emotional, and uplifting performances that she brought to us.”

Helen started her journey in dance back in 1993 training at Swindon Dance’s rich and inspiring foundation course before heading up North to begin three years vocational training at Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Spanning a career of over 30 years, Helen has danced professionally for DansConnect working for choreographers Jonathan Lunn, Scott Ambler and Yael Flexer, before moving on to Motionhouse where Helen performed Atomic and then worked with Artistic Director Kevin Finnan to devise Fearless, Volatile and Perfect alongside numerous large scale site specific works across the UK over a period of six years.

A new dance bursary, the Helen Parlor Dance Bursary, is being set up in Helen's memory. The bursary is being supported by Milton Keynes City Council and MK Community Foundation which will both administer the fund and match every donation made.