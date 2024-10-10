Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former clubs and ex-teammates of George Baldock have paid respects to the late 31-year-old following the announcement of his shock death.

Baldock, whose professional career began with the MK Dons, was found dead in Greece yesterday (9 October).

Greek news outlets confirmed, the defender – who played a key role in Sheffield United’s rise to the Premier League, had been found dead in the swimming pool at his property in the Mediterranean country.

He had moved overseas to play for Greek giants, Panathinaikos, after his contract at Sheffield expired this summer.

Following the news of his shock passing a spokesperson for MK Dons said on the club’s X account: “We are deeply devastated and saddened to learn about the shocking news of former Academy graduate and MK Dons player, George Baldock.

"George started his career at Stadium MK, where he worked his way through the youth ranks and made his senior career debut at the Club before reaching the heights of the Premier League in later years.

“Everyone affiliated with MK Dons shares a great love for George, Sam and the Baldock family, and we would like to share our sincerest condolences during these awful times.

“You will always be one of our own, George.”

Milton Keynes-born England international Ben Chilwell said on Instagram: “From hitting the bars together when we were younger in MK, to playing each other in the Premier League. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace mate.”

Current Crystal Palace number one, Dean Henderson, who was also a starter in the Blades team that finished in the Premier League’s top 10, said on Instagram: “Devastated to hear the news today. A friend, great teammate, great player and also a great family man. Sending all my love to all the family. RIP brother.”

Baldock’s other clubs in the region have paid tribute to him with Oxford United passing on its “sincere condolences” to his family yesterday evening.

Northampton Town FC said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of Baldock’s passing, the right back had made five appearances for the club when on loan from MK Dons early in his career.

Sheffield United, the club he is best associated with, said in a statement on X: “[He] was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.”

Former Premier League superstar Dele Alli, who got his start in the Milton Keynes first team in the early 2010s alongside Baldock. Also paid tribute to the late footballer, he said on Instagram: “I love you. Rest in peace my brother.”

His message posted on his Instagram story, was accompanied by a recent picture of the two footballers on holiday together.

Former teammate, Oli McBurnie, who also left Sheffield United this summer, said on Instagram: "I genuinely can’t believe you have gone brother, I feel sick. One of the best people I’ve ever met, you were loved by everyone you came across. My heart is broken for your beautiful little family. Sleep well GB i love you mate."