Tributes paid to garden centre 'legend' who was known to thousands of customers in Milton Keynes

An expert who worked at Frosts Garden centre in Woburn Sands for more than four decades has died at the age of 74.

Horticulturalist Geoff Hogben was known his friendly smile, willingness to help and extensive horticultural knowledge.

He was also the voice of the ‘closing shop’ speaker system, reminding customers at the end of each day that it was time to take their purchases to the till.

Geoff Hogben

Tributes on social media from Geoff’s friends and former colleagues describe him "a legend" and "a true Frosts gem", praising his "gentle, kind soul", vast horticultural expertise and cheeky sense of humour.

Born in Margate, Kent, Geoff learned his craft at The Hertfordshire College of Agriculture and Horticulture (now Oaklands College) in St Albans, where he was a classmate of Alan Titchmarsh and taught by former National Lottery drawmaster John Willan.

He joined Frosts in 1972, he presided over a House Plant Department of more than 10,000 square feet with exhibits designed to inspire and impress visitors.

He took part in the Chelsea Flower Show at Kew Gardens many times, winning several prizes for Frosts for his entries over the years.

Geoff also met numerous celebrities, including Dame Vera Lynn and Alan Titchmarsh, with whom he reunited when Alan visited for a book signing in 2010.

In 2012, Geoff was presented with a prestigious Royal Horticultural Society Long Service Award by company managing director James Frost in testament to his exemplary career.

James said: “Geoff was a true gentleman. He had a vast wealth of knowledge which he took great pleasure in passing on to others. He was the friendly face that greeted so many of our customers over the years, and that they came to rely on for sound horticultural advice and guidance.

"He will be forever remembered fondly by the Frosts family as a quiet, humble man with a twinkle in his eye that spoke to a genuine warmth and a brilliant sense of humour.”