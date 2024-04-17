Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trip of a lifetime to Italy is up for grabs at Marco Pierre White’s two Milton Keynes restaurants.

Diners will be in with the chance to win an amazing trip to the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition, which is to win a three-night trip, is taking place the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill at Stadium MK and Marco’s New York Italian, which can be found on Saxon Gate West.

Marco Pierre White restaurants in Milton Keynes are offering diners the chance to win a holiday in Italy

In conjunction with Malfy Gin, the prize includes return flights from the UK to Naples, private transfer to a luxury hotel daily breakfast, a full-day boat tour to the island of Capri and a private sightseeing tour of the Amalfi coast to Ravello in a classic vintage Fiat 500.

There will also be a three-course dinner and £500 spending money.

Denni North, restaurant manager at the Stadium MK venue said: “This is an absolutely amazing prize. All guests have to do is pop along to enjoy a meal or drink where they will be able to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very rare to be in with the chance to win such an amazing prize so it’s well worth putting your name into the hat. And while they’re at it, those who enter can maybe enjoy a meal from our brand-new spring menu!”

Kevin Coombes from the New York Italian restaurant said: “The Amalfi coast is renowned for its fresh produce, amazing food and stunning scenery . All in all it’s a fabulous prize and one very well worth entering.”

The competition will run until 30 May 2024. For further information, visit here.