Triplets born at Milton Keynes Hospital among first to use 'singing' incubators

Tiny triplets born at MK hospital are being nursed in special incubators bought after a fundraising appeal.

The BabyLeo incubators are for babies born too early, too small or very ill.

They features inbuilt weighing scales that mean the baby doesn’t need to be lifted out so much, a special heating system to maintain temperature at all times and mechanisms allowing the baby’s bed to be pulled out for parents to touch.

The triplets in their incubators

Dubbed the 'Rolls Royce' of incubators, they can even play the babies music of their parents' choice.

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity ran a special appeal to buy the units, which cost £25,000 each, and this week they revealed photos of the triplets in them.

A spokesman said: "We have now purchased three BabyLeo Incubators for the Neonatal Unit at Milton Keynes University Hospital. Staff on the unit have received full training on how to use the new equipment and have already put them to work, treating triplets recently born at MKUH."

She added: "Thank you for your kindness and generosity, which has helped make a difference to our tiniest patients, their families and staff in the neonatal unit here at Milton Keynes University Hospital.